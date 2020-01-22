LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The University of Louisville men’s basketball team got quite the surprise while they were away on their three-game road trip.

The Cards were surprised with a decked-out locker room at the KFC Yum! Center.

The room was illuminated in hues of red and featured each players name, jersey number and photo above their changing area.

There was also a separate lounge area with a ping pong table, television and video games where players can relax after tough games.

Athletic director Vince Tyra said via Twitter the players didn’t know it was coming. “Best kept secret in the Ville,” he said.

The Cards ended their road trip on a high note, beating then No. 3 Duke 79-73.

They will face Georgia Tech at the KFC Yum Center on Wednesday at 7 p.m.

