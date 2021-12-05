Kentucky, Louisville and Western land in postseason bowls; Here what you need to know

The No. 22 Wildcats will play No. 15 Iowa for their first-ever meeting in the Citrus Bowl on New Year's Day.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It’s the college football postseason and teams like Louisville, Kentucky and Western Kentucky are bowl bound.

Citrus Bowl

No. 22 Kentucky will take on No. 15 Iowa in the Citrus Bowl. The 9-4 Wildcats ended their regular season routing their in-state rival Louisville 52-21. It will be the first-ever meeting between the Wildcats and Hawkeyes and will also mark 75 years since the inaugural edition of the game, played on Jan. 1, 1947 on the same site.

In a post on Twitter, the Wildcats playfully wrote, “New Year’s Day in Orlando? Don’t mind if we do.”

Kickoff for the Wildcats and Hawkeyes will take place at 1 p.m. and you can see that game on WHAS11.

Boca Raton Bowl

Western Kentucky will go head-to-head against Appalachian State in the Boca Raton Bowl in Boca Raton, Florida on Dec. 18 at 11 a.m. EST.

SERVPRO First Responder Bowl

After a disappointing ending to the regular season, Louisville (6-6) will face Air Force in the First Responder Bowl in Dallas.

It's the first time Louisville will play in the First Responder Bowl. This also marks the Cards first appearance in a bowl game since defeating Mississippi State in the 2019 Music City Bowl.

The game will take place on Dec. 28 at 3:15 p.m. and will air on ESPN.

