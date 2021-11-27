Kentucky routs rival Louisville 52-21; Levis runs for 4 TDs

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Will Levis rushed for career highs of four touchdowns and 113 yards, and Kentucky scored on its first four possessions to cruise past rival Louisville 52-21 and win the Governor’s Cup for the third consecutive time.
Big contributions by his feet and arm helped the Wildcats’ junior quarterback outgain Louisville by himself (195-144) by halftime.
Levis rushed for TDs of 29 and 7 yards on their first two possessions, then followed Matt Ruffolo’s 43-yard field goal with a 5-yard score and 1-yard TD.
The Wildcats earned their fourth rivalry win in five meetings.
RELATED: ‘It was overwhelming, heartwarming’ | Lamar Jackson’s jersey retired at Louisville’s Cardinal Stadium
Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.
Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.