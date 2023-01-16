Monaghan embraces new chapter with Racing Louisville FC

The club traded for the former New Jersey/New York Gotham FC winger on the day of the 2023 NWSL Draft.

New Jersey native Paige Monaghan took a lot of pride in playing for her hometown club in Gotham FC.

"I was super fortunate to get drafted and to go home," Monaghan said. "I know a lot of players in the league don't have that."

But she also felt ready for a change and knew a trade was coming.

"It was a really hard decision for me," Monaghan explained. "I knew I needed a next step, a new chapter for my career."

Where that new chapter would be written came together quickly on the day of the 2023 NWSL Draft. The former Butler Bulldog had heard Racing Louisville FC was interested in dealing for her.

"I honestly was excited because one, the Midwest," Monaghan said. "And two, I think that there's a lot of great talent in Louisville. It would just be fun to play alongside of them."

Now, that possibility is a reality. Racing traded its top pick in the draft, No. 4 overall, for the winger as well as $150,000 in allocation money and an international slot. As she prepares to move to Louisville next week, she thinks she will fit in well.

She’s a versatile player with more than 50 @NWSL regular season appearances to her name.



Welcome to Louisville, @paigeqmonaghan! pic.twitter.com/1ZpZqVcXVs — Racing Louisville FC (@RacingLouFC) January 12, 2023

"They see that they can help me and I can help them," Monaghan said. "For me, that's just a crucial part of it. I have an opportunity to grow even more already than I have in the past four years."

Racing head coach Kim Björkegren thinks Monaghan can help his team with her pace and experience. Louisville sees her as someone who can contribute as a winger and an outside back.

HUGE goal line clearance from Paige Monaghan ❌ pic.twitter.com/BwIKNqAHUc — Attacking Third (@AttackingThird) September 11, 2022

It also saw some of that aforementioned growth firsthand. She scored six goals in more than 50 regular season appearances with Gotham, including three in 2022, which tied for the team lead. One of those goals came against Louisville in a 2-1 loss for Racing. But Monaghan also came away from that match and others impressed with Louisville.

An absolute SNIPE from @paigeqmonaghan puts Gotham on the board, ending a 3-game dry spell!@GothamFC | #YERRRR pic.twitter.com/zyGRaWqtDQ — National Women’s Soccer League (@NWSL) July 9, 2022

"They were a gritty and talented team," Monaghan said. "Obviously, there's been a lot of change and movement. But I think it's a new team. They're growing and finding an identity. I think that there is an opportunity of being extremely dangerous."

A familiar face awaits Monaghan to try and fulfill that opportunity. New Racing assistant coach Bev Yanez came to Louisville from Gotham, where she worked with Racing's trade acquisition.

"I was just blown away by her," Monaghan said of Yanez. "She treats everyone so well and just cares so much about every single person: whether you play 90 minutes, whether you're playing five minutes, whether you're not rostered, whether you're hurt.

"She brings the best out of every single player. So, I think Louisville hiring someone like that and bringing her in on staff says a lot about the direction."

Monaghan hopes she can help push the club forward in that direction as she leaves home.