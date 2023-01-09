Christy Holly permanently banned from NWSL, Racing Louisville fined $200K

These corrective actions are the result of a Joint Investigative Report released last December detailing the club's failures to protect players.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Former Racing Louisville FC head coach Christy Holly is permanently banned from the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) after a December report revealed the club failed to protect players after allegations of abuse by Holly surfaced.

Racing Louisville is also being fined $200,000 by the NWSL and will be required to hire a sporting staff, including new coaches and general managers, that are separate from the men's team.

These corrective actions were issued by NWSL Commissioner Jessica Berman following extensive review of the Joint Investigative Report between the NWSL and the league's Player Association.

"The league will continue to prioritize implementing and enhancing the policies, programs and systems that put the health and safety of our players first," Berman said.

The joint investigative report states Holly engaged in sexual misconduct, particularly with former Racing defender Erin Simon. It supports former U.S. Attorney General Sally Yates' independent investigation into the NWSL and United States Soccer.

Last month, Racing Louisville FC released a statement apologizing and taking responsibility for Holly's actions and committed to improving team culture moving forward.

"Our athletes should never have been put in this situation," club officials said.

Holly's exclusion was listed as a Level One individual sanction, whereas the club's fine was listed as a Level Two sanction.

The NWSL said the fine will go toward furthering systemic reform and improving players' lives, such as expanding mental health resources, positive culture-building, and enhancing coaching education and development.

