LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Lynn Family Stadium has 11,700 seats and can hold up to 14,000 fans when you count the standing room sections behind the goals. With the way the tickets have been selling, that's probably a good thing.

The club has not released official numbers yet, but Louisville City FC has already sold a record number of season tickets heading into its 2020 campaign.

"We actually were selling season tickets so well we decided to put a cap on it so that we'd have tickets available on a game-by-game basis for fans who couldn't afford a season ticket," Vice President of Sales and Marketing Mitch Ried said.

The link to buy single-game tickets to the home opener on April 11 against Birmingham Legion FC went live Thursday at 10 a.m. A club official said at one point in the morning, the team had sold more than 400 tickets in just five minutes.

According to Ried, a lot of the increase in ticket sales can be attributed to the team's success on the pitch, with Louisville City FC coming off its third straight championship game appearance, winning two titles in 2017 and 2018.

"We've had the best start of any team in the first five years and we've been really invested in our community," he said. "We give back so the community's giving back with its support."

The addition of the new stadium, which is getting the finishing touches placed on it, definitely helps too.

"The stadium is going to be a destination that you can't get by, one, sitting at home watching the game, but something you can't get in the city and that's something we're striving for right now," Ried said.

Single-game tickets for all home games will be available to purchase Friday morning.

Tickets can be bought here: https://www.loucity.com/tickets

