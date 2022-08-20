Jeffersontown celebrates youth baseball team after Cal Ripken 12U World Series win

Members of the Jeffersontown Strike team received a grand welcome home on Saturday after winning the 2022 12U Cal Ripken Major/70 World Series on Aug. 13.

JEFFERSONTOWN, Ky. — A Jeffersontown youth baseball group is being celebrated after becoming world champions during a tournament in Missouri.

The team defeated Mexico 3-1 in the final game.

“We knew we had to play a very big and very good Mexican team. and the boys came out and we were concerned they would be flat from the night before and they came out and gave everything they had against a fantastic opponent and somehow, we came away with the victory,” Coach Shawn Freibert said.

After the team's win last week, Jeffersontown Mayor Bill Dieruf shared his excitement.

"I could not be more proud of these young men who showed their strength and smarts on the baseball field — while demonstrating great sportsmanship as well," he said.

