Louisville's Jordan Nwora wasn't a senior this season, but got treated like one on Senior Night vs. Virginia Tech due to the assumption he'd be going pro. And that assumption came true Monday.

The star Cardinal announced he is declaring for the NBA Draft. Nwora led Louisville in scoring each of the past two seasons, with his last campaign ending with an average of 18 points per game, good for third in the ACC.

"Looking forward, I want to say thank you to Louisville, the University, the community and the fans," Nwora wrote. "My teammates and coaches, I wouldn't want to go to war with anyone else. You are my family -- forever.

"With that in mind, I will be entering the NBA Draft. I will proudly represent Louisville wherever I go. Thank you. 33 out."

Nwora said how his college career came to an end, with no ACC or NCAA Tournaments to play, has been sitting on his mind. The Cardinals went 24-7 this season, had reached the nation's top ranking once and finished the year as the No. 14 team in the country.

"I've been thinking a lot about how the season ended," Nwora said. "It was heartbreaking and awful. We wanted the championship and I think we were ready. But ultimately, the pandemic is real and the health and safety of the community should be the priority."

UofL head coach Chris Mack chimed in to congratulate his star forward, saying he's progressed quite a bit during his collegiate career.

The junior shot 44 percent from the field this season and 40 percent from three. He also averaged 7.7 rebounds per game. Nwora had also declared for the 2019 NBA Draft, but ultimately withdrew. Early entrants have until 5 p.m. on June 15 to withdraw from this year's draft.