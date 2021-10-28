Paristown gearing up for pre-Derby party featuring performance by Jake Owen

Tickets go on sale Oct. 28 with a portion of the night's proceeds benefiting the Derby Divas and Thoroughbred Charities of America.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As excitement builds for the 148th Kentucky Derby, Paristown is getting ready for the inaugural “Rockin’ Derby Eve” celebration, featuring a performance by country music artist Jake Owen. The pre-Derby party is set for May 6, 2022.

VIP tickets for the event are $850 each and are limited to just 1,000 guests. The ticket includes admission to the outdoor party in Christy’s Garden, all food and beverage, and the Jake Owen concert in Old Forester’s Paristown Hall.

“After a full day at Churchill Downs on Oaks Day and the customary focus on fashion for Derby Day, we decided to make Rockin’ Derby Eve a casual, country chic event where our guests can be treated to world-class service as they kick up their heels in comfort in jeans and cowboy boots if they wish,” Steve Smith, managing partner of Paristown, said.

A portion of the night’s proceeds will go to the Norton Healthcare Foundation’s Derby Divas, now in their 15th year, as well as Thoroughbred Charities of America (TCA).

The Derby Divas work to help underserved communities in Louisville get access to care and resources previously unavailable. The TCA works to fund and facilitate the support of Thoroughbred horses and the people who care for them.

Jake Owen, a dedicated philanthropist, said when he learned about the two organizations, he knew he had to be a part of the event.

“Attending the Kentucky Derby has always been a bucket-list item for me, and when I learned of the two charities right here in this community who will benefit, I definitely wanted to be part of this very special Derby Eve party,” Owen said. “We are going to have a ‘rockin’ good time while we raise some money for two great causes who definitely call Louisville, Kentucky home.”

Tickets go on sale Oct. 28. To purchase tickets or learn more about the event, click here.

