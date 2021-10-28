Louisville Civic Orchestra kicks off season Saturday

This is the 106th season for the orchestra and Saturday will be the first full-symphonic performances since the pandemic began.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Get ready for a night of music! The Louisville Civic Orchestra (LCO) kicks off its 106th season with the first full-symphonic performances since the pandemic began.

The group's first concert is scheduled for Oct. 30 at 3 p.m. The first concert of season will be held at the Springdale Presbyterian Church. The orchestra is scheduled to play a series of four shows to close out 2021.

Throughout the last two years, you may have seen these musicians at pop-up jam sessions around town and virtual holiday concerts. However this weekend will be the the first time seeing them as one, with their newest Conductor and Artistic Director, Gabriel Lefkowitz.

"I try to create the most welcoming, warm, inviting, and exciting experience for audiences and musicians alike," Lefkowitz said. "A great program, with great soloists. We're just so excited to be back performing. We're really just thrilled and hope to see people there."

These kick-off concerts will be offered as live performances with masks required for attendees and streaming options are available online for those who may be immune-compromised.

Every concert provided by the Louisville Civic Orchestra is free. But attendees will want to reserve tickets online.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.