Kentucky Oaks 2021: Post positions, morning line odds

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Post positions were drawn Monday for the fourteen 3-year-old fillies running in the Longines Kentucky Oaks.

Todd Pletcher-trained Malathaat is the odds-on favorite at 5-2, while Travel Column and Search Results are both 3-1. The race's post time is 5:51 p.m. Friday at Churchill Downs.

Here are the post positions (featuring horse's name, trainer and odds):

1. Pauline's Pearl, Steve Asmussen, 20-1

2. Maracuja, Rob Atras, 20-1

3. Clairiere, Steve Asmussen, 5-1

4. Crazy Beautiful, Kenny McPeek, 15-1

5. Pass the Champagne, George Weaver, 15-1

6. Travel Column, Brad Cox, 3-1

7. Ava's Grace, Robertino Diodoro, 50-1

8. Moraz, Michael McCarthy, 30-1

9. Coach, Brad Cox, 50-1

10. Malathaat, Todd Pletcher, 5-2

11. Will's Secret, Dallas Stewart, 30-1

12. Search Results, Chad Brown, 3-1

13. Competitive Speed, Javier Gonzalez, 50-1

14. Millefeuille, Bill Mott, 20-1

Post Positions for Friday's Kentucky Oaks. pic.twitter.com/7GFIx02IGB — Kentucky Derby (@KentuckyDerby) April 26, 2021

Pletcher is looking to win his fourth Kentucky Oaks with Malathaat, having previously won in 2004, 2007 and 2013. Louisville native Cox is hoping to win his third Oaks in four years with Travel Column or Coach.

The 147th running of the Kentucky Oaks will be televised on NBC Sports Network. Live coverage will start at noon. Post positions for the Kentucky Derby will be drawn Tuesday.

