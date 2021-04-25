Derby-winning trainer John T. Ward Jr. dies at 75

He was known as a tireless worker and his 2001 Kentucky Derby win with Monarchos.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A trainer who captured the Kentucky Derby crown 20 years ago has passed away.

Officials with Churchill Downs said John T. Ward Jr. passed away Saturday at the age of 75.

Ward won the 2001 Run for the Roses with Monarchos.

The Lexington native also served as the executive director of the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission.

Churchill Downs Racetrack President Mike Anderson released a statement Sunday evening saying Ward personified the phrase “Kentucky hard-boot’ and was a tireless worker.

“Our hearts and prayers will be with Ward’s family and friends throughout Derby Week as they grieve during this difficult time,” he said.

Funeral arrangements for Ward have not been announced.

