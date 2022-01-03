Derby Festival parade to trot through Louisville neighborhoods; Locations, route, time

The parade will travel through several of Louisville's neighborhoods on Saturday, April 2.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Ahead of horse racing's "greatest two minutes in sports," the Kentucky Derby Festival parade returns this year at the beginning of April.

The parade will travel through 30 of Louisville's neighborhoods between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Saturday, April 2.

It will feature nearly a dozen units including four inflatable balloon characters, the 2022 Royal Court riding the Derby City express, and specialty floats like the TARC Design-A-Bus, which will showcase local student artwork.

"We want the entire community to feel a part of the Derby Festival celebration," Matt Gibson, president and CEO of the Kentucky Derby Festival, said. "Traveling around the city helps us reach fans in a whole new way."

Fans are encouraged to line the sidewalks of the parade route and decorate their homes and neighborhoods as the parade travels through the city.

"We hope to see everyone lining their sidewalks again this year as we kick off our month-long celebration," Gibson said.

Here's when the parade will visit your neighborhood:

9 a.m.: Parade leaves the Kentucky Exposition Center (en route to Zoeller Pump Company)

Parade leaves the Kentucky Exposition Center (en route to Zoeller Pump Company) 9 a.m. – 10 a.m.: Taylor-Berry, North Shively

Taylor-Berry, North Shively 10 a. m.: Ribbon Cutting at Zoeller Pump Company (Official Start of Touring Parade)

m.: Ribbon Cutting at Zoeller Pump Company (Official Start of Touring Parade) 10 a.m. – Noon: Hallmark, Park DuValle, Parkland, Chickasaw, Shawnee, Russell

Hallmark, Park DuValle, Parkland, Chickasaw, Shawnee, Russell Noon – 2 p.m.: Parkland, California, Limerick, Old Louisville, Smoketown/Shelby Park, Germantown, Highlands, Tyler Park, Deer Park, Belknap, Hayfield Dundee

Parkland, California, Limerick, Old Louisville, Smoketown/Shelby Park, Germantown, Highlands, Tyler Park, Deer Park, Belknap, Hayfield Dundee 2 p.m. – 4 p.m.: Bashford Manor, Newburg, Highview, Okolona, Auburndale

Bashford Manor, Newburg, Highview, Okolona, Auburndale 4 p.m. – 6 p.m.: Kenwood Hills, Iroquois Park, Cloverleaf, Hazelwood, Beechmont, Highland Park

The exact timing of when the parade will arrive at each neighborhood is dependent on traffic and logistics as the parade moves through Louisville.

For a complete list of streets and areas along the parade's route, click here to visit KDF's website.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.