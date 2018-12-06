LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) – Churchill Downs will be celebrating Justify on Saturday, June 16.

Triple Crown winner Justify will be celebrated and paraded between races during an action-packed “Downs After Dark Presented by Budweiser” nighttime racing program.

The first race on Saturday is at 6 p.m. The night has 11 races scheduled.

The precise timing of Saturday night’s parade and schedule of events will be finalized Wednesday afternoon, June 13. WinStar Farm LLC’s President/CEO and Racing Manager Elliott Walden and Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert told track officials they could go ahead and start planning a public ceremony. The parade will include a walkover on the main track and a visit to the track’s paddock and Woodford Reserve Winner’s Circle.

Justify’s owners WinStar Farm, China Horse Club, Starlight Racing and Head of Plains Partners; Baffert; Hall of Fame jockey Mike Smith; and breeder John Gunther will be at the track to receive their engraved Kentucky Derby 144 trophies on Saturday as well. Guests in attendance Saturday will be able to take pictures with the trophies from 5-7 p.m.

The first 5,000 fans in attendance on Saturday will receive a free commemorative print of Justify that celebrates his Triple Crown achievement.

The theme for Saturday night’s Downs After Dark is “Art of the Horse” and guests are urged to dress in pastels and bright colors to fit the art theme and summer weather.

Entertainment at the track on Saturday includes music on the Plaza Stage courtesy of Free Soul Effect and Mojo Flo.

Admission gates will open Saturday at 5 p.m. General admission is $10, box seats are $25 and reserved dining packages are $73. All ticket options can be purchased online at www.ChurchillDowns.com/Tickets.

