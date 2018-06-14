LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- The 13th Triple Crown winner will be celebrated on Saturday at Churchill Downs.

The following details the celebration for Justify.

Wear pastel & bright colors to Saturday’s Downs After Dark. Eleven live races are scheduled. The gates open at 5 p.m. and the first race is at 6 p.m.

• Justify Parade and Derby Trophy Presentation: Justify, who became only the 13th horse to sweep horse racing’s Triple Crown when he led every step in Saturday’s $1.5 million Belmont Stakes (GI), will parade before the crowd at Churchill Downs on Saturday from approximately 6:45-7:15 p.m. Justify will parade in front of the Clubhouse and Grandstand as he walks over with the horses for the third race, which has a 6:56 p.m. post time (note: Justify will follow the third race entrants). He’ll then visit and circle the saddling paddock and remain there while the third race is being run. After the third race winner’s circle presentation is complete, Justify will visit the Woodford Reserve Winner’s Circle for a special ceremony for his connections – owners WinStar Farm, China Horse Club, Starlight Racing and Head of Plains Partners; Hall of Fame trainer and jockey, Bob Baffert and Mike Smith, respectively; and breeder John Gunther – to receive their engraved Kentucky Derby 144 trophies.

• Justify Poster Giveaway: First 5,000 guests through the gate will receive a free poster of Justify’s 2018 Kentucky Derby win.

• Art of the Horse Exhibit and Official Breeder’s Cup Artwork Contest: Vote for your favorite of five works by local artists to be the Official Artist of the 2018 Breeders’ Cup World Championship. The artwork will be displayed in the Plaza throughout the evening. Guests can vote for their favorite artists via text.

• Annual Kentucky Derby Trophy Photo Op: Guests will get to have their photo taken with the 144 Kentucky Derby trophy in the Plaza between 5:00 and 6:30 p.m.

• Live Music and Dancing in the Plaza:

o Free Soul Effect: 6:00 – 8:00 p.m.

o Mojo Flow: 8:30 – 11:30 p.m.

• Churchill Challenge Handicapping Contest: $1,500 live money handicapping contest for a chance to win fully paid entry into the Breeder’s Cup Challenge at Churchill Downs in November.

• Breeders Cup $100,000 Capture the Classic Challenge: Guests can register to pick winners for six televised Classic Division Races with a chance to win $100,000 if their horse wins the Breeder’s Cup Classic. Guests at Saturday Night’s event will be able to automatically add the winner of the Stephen Foster to their stable. http://www.breederscup.com/article/breeders-cup-launches-new-promotion-surrounding-breeders-cup-challenge-series

Tickets are still available for the celebration, click here. General Admission is $10 and reserved box seats start at $25. The Courtyard tickets include draft beer and wine, small plates and an official racing program and is $69. Reserved dining starts at $79.



