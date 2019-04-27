LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Under the Twin Spires, a flurry of workouts marked the last 7 days before the first Saturday in May.

With one last fluff of the track, a kiss for good luck, the favorite Omaha Beach was blessed with a perfect track and a perfect work.

Omaha Beach’s trainer, Richard Mandella, is glowing with confidence.

“Schooling him – back, back and then turn for home. He took a new cross and let him run and he did do that,” Mandella said. “Went :39 [seconds] flat and galloped in :12 [seconds] and change. That’s what we’re looking for. I don’t think we could be any better.”

This week, one veteran photographer chose Omaha Beach as the most photogenic horse on the backside. He seems to be getting bigger and better.

“Since the Rebel Stake, he just continues to grow and fill out. I never saw a three-year-old this good at this time of year in my barn develop like this. I wish I could take credit for it but the big man’s helping us,” Mandella said.

Omaha Beach

WHAS-TV

It seems there was help from above even with the weather and the race track. The veteran trainer who has never won a Derby is approaching the week philosophically.

“You grow up dreaming to do this. Never made it something that had to happen – kind of taking a horse one at a time – do what’s best for the horse. [I] just happen to have one that’s taken me here,” Mandella said.

Mandella has pretty much accomplished everything in horse except a blanket of roses and this is something totally new.

“Can’t believe it. Looks like something Baffert would do.”