INDIANAPOLIS — The Silver Creek Dragons defeated Culver Academies 52-49 in the Class 3A championship game at Bankers Life Fieldhouse Saturday, bringing home the school's first ever state championship of any sport.

Despite missing eight free throws in the final minutes of the game, the Dragons' defense was able to hold off the defending state champs, keeping the Eagles to just 37 percent from the field.

Zane Gross had 15 points in the win, with Kooper Jacobi adding 11. Trey Kaufman may have gone 1-6 from the field, but had 12 rebounds and six assists for the Dragons.

