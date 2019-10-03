LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – At the beginning of the high school season, many thought they would see Trinity and Scott County in the state final game.

Sunday, it became a reality as the Rocks and Cardinals Squared off in Rupp Arena for the state championship.

Future Louisville Cardinal David Johnson in his final high school game had a day to remember.

Johnson hit a three-pointer at the buzzer to end the first half and the game was tied at 22 at the break. He then lays it in and it got the Rocks rolling on a 7-0 run to open the third quarter.

Scott County would eventually answer with an 11-0 run of their own and led by four points heading into the fourth quarter.

Then in true Rock fashion, they begin to rain threes. Stan Turnier hits back-to-back three pointers and Trinity was up by two points. He scored 17-points.

Johnson closed out the game showing his range and finished with 22-points and 12 rebounds.

The Rocks win the program’s second state basketball title 50-40 over Scott County.

Johnson was bestowed the honor of tournament MVP.