Louisville native Justin Thomas rallies to win Players Championship

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla — Justin Thomas won The Players Championship to get his year on the right track. Thomas rallied from three shots behind by playing a four-hole stretch in 5 under and closing with a 68.

That was enough for a one-shot victory over Lee Westwood, a runner-up for the second straight week.

Thomas becomes the fourth player to win a major, The Players, the FedEx Cup and a World Golf Championship.

Thomas had a rough start this year. His grandfather died on the eve of the Phoenix Open.

In January, Thomas was caught muttering an anti-gay slur in Hawaii that cost him an endorsement.

Thomas had missed a 5-foot par putt in the Sentry Tournament of Champions and was heard muttering the homophobic under his breath. Thomas apologized on television the next day after finishing one shot out of a playoff.

Thomas says it was inexcusable. He also said he was embarrassed and promised to do better. Ralph Lauren heard the apology and said the company believes in the dignity of all people. While it heard the apology, Ralph Lauren decided to discontinue his sponsorship.

