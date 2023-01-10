Louisville vs. Notre Dame preview: Quotes, stats and everything else you need to know

No. 25 Louisville takes on No. 9 Notre Dame at home Saturday at 7:30 p.m. You can watch the game on WHAS11.

Example video title will go here for this video

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The University of Louisville football team is off to a hot start, but will likely face its biggest challenge of the season Saturday night when Notre Dame comes to town.

The No. 25 Cardinals (5-0, 3-0 ACC) are 3-0 in conference play for the first time since joining the ACC. On Sunday, they cracked the AP Top 25 for the first time this year.

The No. 10 Irish (5-1) are visiting L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium for just the second time.

"We're definitely excited about this week," UofL head coach Jeff Brohm said Monday. "I know our players are looking forward to playing a top quality opponent like Notre Dame. It's going to be a great atmosphere at our stadium and it's a tremendous opportunity for our football team on Saturday night."

Louisville is coming off hard-fought 13-10 victory over N.C. State in which the Cards' defense pitched a shutout in the second half. Kicker Brock Travelstead drilled a 53-yard field goal with 5:32 remaining to give the Cardinals the lead for good.

Brohm said his team will need to clean up a few things - including pass protection - in order to win this week.

"We'll have our hands full and we'll have to win a lot of the small battles," Brohm said. "Not turn the ball over, be efficient, be good in the red zone, find ways to get turnovers. That's going to be the recipe for trying to come out with a victory."

Notre Dame's offense is led by quarterback and NFL draft prospect Sam Hartman. He transferred from Wake Forest after a stellar career there, throwing for 110 touchdowns and almost 13,000 yards.

UofL defensive lineman Stephen Herron said the experienced Notre Dame offense presents a challenge.

"I think it's the entire O-line along with the [running] back, and the quarterback's a veteran," Herron said. "This offense knows how to operate at a veteran level across the board. The trenches is going to be where this game is decided. We have to bring it to them, just like we've been doing."

The Irish picked up a 21-14 win over Duke last Saturday. Their only loss this season was to No. 4 Ohio State two weeks ago when the Buckeyes scored a touchdown with one second remaining.

The game Saturday is sold out and should have the ingredients for a raucous environment. Brohm downplayed the potential for distractions.

"We try to treat everything like a one-game season," Brohm said. "Without question, this is an unbelievable opportunity for our team. When you have your fans behind you, loud in the stands, you've got to feed off that and gain an advantage."

You can watch the game on WHAS11 at 7:30 p.m., followed by a special postgame show featuring comments from coach Brohm, highlights and reaction.

About the game

What: No. 25 Louisville vs. No. 10 Notre Dame.

Where: L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium -- Louisville, Ky.

When: Saturday, Oct. 7, at 7:30 p.m.

TV: WHAS11.

Line: ND -6.5; Over/under 51.5 (as of Monday).

Players to watch

Louisville

Quarterback Jack Plummer: 86-132, 1,406 yards passing, 11 touchdowns, six interceptions.

Running back Jawhar Jordan: 66 carries, 510 yards rushing, six TDs; seven catches, 159 yards receiving, one TD.

Wide receiver Jamari Thrash: 22 catches, 444 yards receiving, five TDs.

Defensive lineman Ashton Gillotte: 18 total tackles, five sacks, one forced fumble.

Notre Dame

Quarterback Sam Hartman: 96-145, 1,458 yards passing, 14 TDs, 0 INTs.

Running back Audric Estime: 95 carries, 672 yards rushing, seven TDs.

Tight end Mitchell Evans: 18 catches, 272 yards receiving.

Safety Xavier Watts: 27 total tackles, three passes defended, two INTs.

Previous matchups

Oct. 17, 2020: Notre Dame 12, Louisville 7.

Sept. 2, 2019: Notre Dame 35, Louisville 17.