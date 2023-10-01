Louisville, Kentucky enter AP Top 25 Poll

The Cardinals and Wildcats are ranked for the first time this season after 5-0 starts.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The University of Louisville and University of Kentucky football teams are both ranked in the top 25 for the first time this season after 5-0 starts.

The Cardinals (5-0, 3-0 ACC) are ranked 25 in the Week 6 Associated Press Top 25 Poll, which was released Sunday. The Wildcats (5-0, 2-0 SEC) came in at 20.

Both teams have big games on the schedule this week. Louisville hosts No. 10 Notre Dame (5-1), while Kentucky travels to No. 1 Georgia (5-0, 2-0 SEC).

You can watch the Louisville-Notre Dame game on WHAS11 at 7:30 p.m. UK-UGA kicks off at 7.

Louisville grinded out a 13-10 victory over N.C. State Friday night to begin ACC play 3-0 for the first time since joining the conference. Kicker Brock Travelstead drilled a 53-yard field goal with 5:32 remaining to give the Cardinals the lead for good,

The defense shut out the Wolfpack in the second half.

Kentucky rolled to a 33-14 win Saturday over No. 22 Florida. Running back Ray Davis rushed for a career-high 280 yards and scored four touchdowns, including three in the first half.

It was the third straight time the Wildcats beat the Gators.

Louisville and Kentucky will play each other the last week of the regular season on Nov. 25 in Louisville. Kickoff time has yet to be announced.