LEXINGTON, Ky. — Immanuel Quickley had 18 points and a career-high 12 rebounds, No. 8 Kentucky outscored No. 15 Auburn 20-3 during a first-half stretch to go ahead and held on to win 73-66 and clinch the Southastern Conference regular season championship.

The Wildcats had to overcome a 20-11 deficit before responding with the big run over 5:47 and build an eight-point advantage.

Auburn fought back to within 53-50 early in the second half, but Kentucky made 14 free throws down the stretch _ including seven by Quickley. J'Von McCormick had 13 points for Auburn.

PHOTOS | Kentucky wins regular season SEC title Kentucky's Ashton Hagans, left, looks for an opening against Auburn's Anfernee McLemore (24) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. (AP Photo/James Crisp) Kentucky's EJ Montgomery, center, struggles between Auburn's Austin Wiley (50) and Danjel Purifoy, right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. (AP Photo/James Crisp) Kentucky's Nate Sestina (1) shoots near Auburn's Danjel Purifoy, right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. (AP Photo/James Crisp) Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl directs his team during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Kentucky in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. (AP Photo/James Crisp) Auburn's Samir Doughty (10) celebrates a basket during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Kentucky in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. (AP Photo/James Crisp)

