LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As March Madness approaches, fans are prepping themselves for those make-or-break moments with the teams they root for.

Both No. 8 Kentucky and No. 11 Louisville are squarely in the tournament field. However, before the 'Madness' ensues, both the Cats and Cards have home games to end their season.

If you are thinking about making that last trip of the season to either the KFC Yum! Center or Rupp Arena, it may be a good idea to compare prices on where to find the best deal.

We've got you covered.

The University of Louisville Cardinals

The Cards (23-6) are currently third in the ACC and have only dropped one home game all season against Florida St. on Jan. 4.

UofL only has one home game left on March 1 against Virginia Tech at 6 p.m. The game is Senior Day as well as a 'Red-Out' where fans are encouraged to wear red in support of the Cards.

Now, for the tickets, the least expensive seats start at $20 while the best seat available costs $253, according to Ticketmaster.

The University of Kentucky Wildcats

The Wildcats (23-5) are atop the SEC and in the midst of a seven-game winning streak. Like the Cards, UK has only dropped one game all season. The Cats lost to Evansville on Nov. 12.

UK welcomes No. 15 Auburn to Rupp Arena on Feb. 29 for a 3:45 p.m. tip-off. However, this is not the final home game of the season as the Cats play Tennessee on March 3.

Getting tickets to Saturday's game is a little trickier than getting ones for UofL's match-up. This game is sold out, so every ticket is a resale. This could mean finding tickets will be a little harder and they'll likely be expensive.

As of right now, it looks like the best seat is $975, and you'll be practically courtside. If you don't want to spend that much, the best seat at the lowest price is $120, according to Ticketmaster.

Obviously, ticket prices aren't the only costs you have to think about when planning a day at a Cards or Cats game. Refreshments, parking and souvenirs are all factors that can come into play.

But, the tickets are the most important part to catching that last home game for your team.

Check out all of those ticket prices here.

More from WHAS11:

► Contact anchor Daniel Sechtin at dsechtin@whas11.com. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.