Necropsy results released for three horses that died at Churchill Downs

The unprecedented number of deaths has caused the world-renowned racetrack to pause races as an investigation into the deaths continues.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Kentucky Horse Racing Commission has released the first findings into the deaths of three horses at Churchill Downs.

Since April, there have been 12 horse deaths at the world-renowned racetrack.

It's such an unusual spike in equine deaths that officials have paused horse racing at Churchill until further notice. The rest of the Spring Meet has been moved to Ellis Park for the time being.

The first horse death investigated by the KHRC was "Take Charge Briana," who was euthanized after an injury on the track on May 2.

Officials found the filly had no pre-race red flags or illegal drugs. They also said the horse had no gait abnormalities during race warm-ups.

The second report was released on "Parent's Pride." The horse had collapsed and died on April 29 and was one of the horses trained by now-suspended trainer Saffie Joseph Jr.

Officials said the necropsy found no pre-race red flags or illegal drugs either.

There were mild changes found in the heart, brain and lungs, but the veterinarian did not think it was significant enough to cause sudden death.

A third necropsy for "Freezing Point," who was euthanized after an injury on the track on May 6, found nothing strange before or after the race.

Officials said the trainer noted track conditions played into the horse's death, but the rider didn't think it was that. An analysis of the track found nothing unusual.

