'I'm hoping for the best': Trainer Bob Baffert fights Churchill Downs suspension in court

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One of the biggest names in horse racing walked into federal court for a second day of hearings to fight for his chance to race at this year's Kentucky Derby.

Trainer Bob Baffert is currently banned from Churchill Downs, but he wants to start racing there again for the spring meet starting April 29.

At Friday's hearing, the defense was the first to question Baffert. Attorneys argued that he had a history of testing violations. They said from 2016 to 2020, Baffert's horses tested positive for drug violations 9 times.

After his horse Medina Spirit was disqualified from 2021's Derby, the defense said the horse racing commission called him. In a voice recording, Baffert is heard denying his horse was injected with a performance enhancer.

He also denied using the drug, but later admitted it was in an ointment.

The defense said Baffert later apologized for his actions in a press release. According to the release, he promised to do "better things."

"After they've reviewed the materials and the testimony, somewhere along the way someone will have the integrity and honesty to do the right thing to get rid of this suspension," Baffert said.

He's asking the judge to grant a preliminary injunction lifting his 2-year suspension or he'll suffer "irreparable harm" from the loss of purses and goodwill.

Attorneys for Churchill Downs said Baffert hasn't suffered irreparable harm, arguing that since his suspension he's run horses in hundreds of races and earned millions in purse money.

He said he wasn't notified by Churchill Downs about his suspension. He added that they didn't call him to hear his side of the story, nor did they give him a hearing beforehand.

President of Churchill Downs' racetrack Mike Anderson said he met with other executives to discuss the drug violation. He said including Baffert in that meeting "wasn't a part of the process."

However, Anderson said he notified the famed trainer before the suspension was announced to the public. Baffert denies this claim.

"I think it will be like it was before. I always had a good relationship with them. Today was great because I finally got to tell my story in a non-bias atmosphere. I'm hoping for the best and I hope to be here," Baffert said in relation to his relationship with Churchill Downs moving forward.

The judge says she should have a final decision in a period of time.

