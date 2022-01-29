Duke comes out on top against Louisville 74-65 in Coach K's last regular-season ACC game against Cardinals

El Ellis scored 18 points off the bench for Louisville, which fell short of giving Mike Pegues the win in his debut as interim coach.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — AJ Griffin scored 22 points, including consecutive 3—pointers during a late 12-0 run that helped No. 9 Duke escape Louisville 74-65.

The Blue Devils led 24-8 after 10 minutes before Louisville eventually rallied to tie the game at 60 on El Ellis’ 3-pointer with 8:28 remaining.

Wendell Moore Jr.‘s two free throws put Duke back up 62-60 before Paolo Banchero and Mark Williams followed with blocks, the second setting up Griffin’s critical 3 to make it 65-60.

El Ellis scored 18 points off the bench for Louisville, which fell short of giving Mike Pegues the win in his debut as interim coach after replacing Chris Mack on Wednesday.

MORE LOCAL SPORTS STORIES LIKE THIS:

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.