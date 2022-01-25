UofL Athletic Association to hold Wednesday meeting to discuss 'personnel matters'

It’s unclear who will be the focus of the meeting although many speculate it could determine the future of Louisville men’s basketball Coach Chris Mack.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The University of Louisville Athletics Association has scheduled a board of directors meeting on Wednesday to discuss proposed or pending litigation and personnel matters.

It’s unclear who will be the focus of the meeting although many speculate it could determine the future of Louisville men’s basketball Coach Chris Mack.

After a 12-point loss to Virginia Monday, the Cards have lost 5 of their last 6 games and currently sits at 11-9 overall and 5-5 in ACC play.

Following Saturday’s loss to Notre Dame, senior Malik Williams was asked if the players are responding to the coaching staff, he said he didn’t have a comment for that.

Chris Mack was asked if he feels his team is still engaged.

“Yeah, I think our guys are engaged. Malik was asked a tough question the other day and didn’t know how to respond,” Mack said. “We are the same team that rallied and responded and didn’t quit. The last thing we can do is give up. We got to continue to fight, continue to bring it every day.”

WHAS11 News spoke with Sports Illustrated columnist Pat Forde on what lies ahead for the program.

“I believe he's done. I would expect that to be wrapped and decided on Wednesday. With the Board of Trustees and athletic board meeting, I think we're at the point where's it’s just what are the terms of separation and I think Mike Pegues will likely be Louisville’s coach on Saturday," he said.

Tuesday’s episode of the Chris Mack Radio Show was canceled. No information regarding the cancelation was made available.

The UofL Athletic Association meeting will begin at 4 p.m.





