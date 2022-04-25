Police said the accident happened Saturday around 2 p.m. at the Indiana Oaks Campground.

OWEN COUNTY, Ind. — Two children from Indianapolis are dead after a weekend camping trip in Owen County.

The Owen County Sheriff's Department said they received a call around 2 p.m. Saturday of two children injured at the Indian Oaks Campground.

Police said an 8-year-old girl and 9-year-old boy were injured from a tree that had fallen. Investigators said the siblings were riding as passengers in a golf cart with their parents when strong winds toppled a dead tree.

Medics pronounced both children at the scene.

The Owen County Coroner's Office declined to release the names of the children citing the sensitive nature of the accident and the children being minors.

Wayne Township Superintendent Dr. Jeff Butts said both children were students at Wayne Township schools and tweeted his condolences to the family Saturday.

"Today we lost two elementary students to a very senseless accident. They and their parents have been added to my prayer list," Butts said.

