LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- Louisville Metro Council's Budget Committee is expected to vote on whether to triple your insurance premium tax from 5 to 15 percent.

To put it in perspective, the mayor's proposal would increase the average family's home insurance by about $12-$13 a month.

RELATED: Bond, budget subject of Metro Council special meeting

A decision will need to be made on this issue by next Thursday, March 21.

Not everyone's on board with the mayor's plan.

RELATED: Mayor Fischer talks budget cuts and music videos

The increase in taxes would help cover Louisville's $65 million budget gap, including rising pension obligations.

Metro Councilman Markus Winkler proposed increasing taxes but also cutting city services.

That plan would double the current insurance premium tax from 5 percent to 10 percent over four years

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.