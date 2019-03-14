LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- Louisville Metro Council's Budget Committee is expected to vote on whether to triple your insurance premium tax from 5 to 15 percent.
To put it in perspective, the mayor's proposal would increase the average family's home insurance by about $12-$13 a month.
A decision will need to be made on this issue by next Thursday, March 21.
Not everyone's on board with the mayor's plan.
The increase in taxes would help cover Louisville's $65 million budget gap, including rising pension obligations.
Metro Councilman Markus Winkler proposed increasing taxes but also cutting city services.
That plan would double the current insurance premium tax from 5 percent to 10 percent over four years
