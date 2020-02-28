LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A state senator from Eastern Kentucky issued a statement on Facebook attempting to clarify comments he made earlier this week about the Derby City Sisters, a LGBTQ group in Louisville.

On February 19, a picture of Governor Beshear with the sisters was posted on the group’s Facebook page. The caption on the picture said Beshear is the first governor in Kentucky’s history to support the fairness coalition.

Derby City Sisters We would like to invite anyone and everyone, willing to ask question... s, talk, and learn to sit down with us. There is so much to know about one another and our intersections. Let us know if you're interested in sitting down with us, and we'll set it up.

According to the Herald Leader, Senator Phillip Wheeler showed a crowd of voters the photo at a campaign event for Representative-elect Richard White. While the photo was up, Wheeler told the crowd Gov. Beshear was "trying to convince our children this is the right way to live."

Now, Democrats are calling for Sen. Wheeler's resignation, while Gov. Beshear encourages Kentuckians to move past division.

Wheeler issued a statement on his Facebook page saying his issues were not LGBTQ related. He wrote in part, "I strongly oppose any group that mocks or degrades religion or members of clergy and others for their sincere and deeply held religious views."

Senator Phillip Wheeler In light of multiple recent media reports regarding comments I made ... at a political rally last week, I felt it necessary to clear the air, and to clarify my views. I have absolutely no animosity toward LGBTQ individuals, and I denounce discrimination against anyone on the basis of sexual orientation.

The Derby City Sisters sent the following statement to WHAS:

The Derby City Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence is an order of sacred clown nuns whose goal is to bring education and awareness of the LGBT+ community. We strive to be present in the community so that others can see they are allowed to be comfortable as they are, where they are in their journey. We would love for anyone (especially Senator Wheeler and Representative White) to come and get to know us! We look atypical as a goal, however, our mission can be easily skewed when someone doesn’t know who we are. If you are looking for more information on the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, please check out www.derbycitysisters.org

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.