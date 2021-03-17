McConnell vows 'scorched earth' if Senate ends filibuster

The Kentucky Senator unleashed the dire forecast Tuesday, implying that the GOP would grind business to a halt by refusing to give consent for routine operations.

WASHINGTON, USA — Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell is warning ominously of a “scorched earth” landscape if Democrats use their new majority to bring an end to the Senate filibuster process.

Senators have been considering changes to the decades-old rules that typically require 60 votes to advance legislation.

With Democrats controlling the chamber that's evenly split 50-50, they're facing a tough time approving their priorities and President Joe Biden's agenda.

McConnell unleashed the dire forecast Tuesday, implying that Republicans would grind business to a halt by refusing to give consent for routine operations.

Democratic Majority Leader Chuck Schumer dismissed the warnings as a “diversion."

