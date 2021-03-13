Lawmakers juggle budgets, bills and grants as time ticks on Kentucky General Assembly

Sometimes you’re the ping pong ball and sometimes you’re the paddle, Kentucky lawmakers hustle to land legislation as time runs out on the General Assembly.

Observing the five days left for the General Assembly with dozens of bills clinging to life and a budget looming, it's like being a cat watching a ping pong game.

There’s so much to do and lawmakers are fighting to land legislation.

“That's session,” said Representative Jason Nemes. “That's the way it goes. There's no ping pong balls, we're doing things that need to be done.”

Things like passing stacks of bills at the last minute. The House cleared 9 before lunch including Senate Bill 8 which came with one of the most spirited debates. It prevents the Commonwealth from mandating vaccines during an epidemic.

When lawmakers weren't in the House or Senate they were in committee rooms ping-ponging to and from hearings to paddle proposals through their to their final passage.

The bill changing how Kentucky replaces a US Senator who leaves office early was among those clearing committees. Kentucky’s Senate President came right out to say it's not about Mitch McConnell.

“Let me make this definitive statement,” said “President Stivers, “he is not sick. He is not leaving, maybe to some people's chagrin.”

SB 228 is now poised to pass the Senate which returned to vote on more bills after clearing nearly a half dozen before breaking at noon.

Senator Julie Raque Adams referred to Friday as "pajama day," dress for comfort and a late night.

“It's a lot of sitting and waiting because, to your point about the ping pong balls, we're trading bills back and forth right now to try to get everything in that we need to,” said Senator Julie Raque Adams.

We asked Senate Minority Leader Morgan McGarvey whether voters were the ping pong ball or the paddle hitting them.

He replied, “I think the voters are ultimately in charge and that's the great thing about it. This is the people's body and some of the frustration is that we're not doing the people's work. Some of the excitement is there are some good things we're doing too.”

To this point, the budget has yet to clear the House. Some suggest it may happen tonight before heading to the Senate. If they don't get it to the Governor by Tuesday, the General Assembly loses its ability to override anything he might veto in it.