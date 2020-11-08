Kentucky congressman says he tested positive for COVID-19 antibodies

At least 11 members of Congress are known to have tested positive for the coronavirus.

FRANKFORT, Ky. — A Kentucky congressman says he tested positive for coronavirus antibodies and plans to donate his plasma.

The Courier-Journal reports that Republican U.S. Rep. Thomas Massie made the comments last week on the radio show of political commentator Glenn Beck.

Massie said he took a coronavirus test and an antibodies test at the end of July and received a positive result for the latter.

At least 11 members of Congress are known to have tested positive for the coronavirus. Massie told Beck he is “convinced” he had the virus in January and described being sick with a fever, sore throat and low energy.

