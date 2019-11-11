CARROLL COUNTY, Ky. — He claims to have had nothing to do with Matt Jones being removed from his radio show and expects Kentucky will have a new governor in 3 weeks.

Kentucky's senior senator, Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, gave his first public reaction to the election after celebrating a $35M victory for a Carroll County company.

This was the first time we’ve seen him since last Tuesday's election. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell would not offer advice to Governor Bevin should concede.



"Well, he had a good four years and I'm awfully proud of the rest of the ticket”, said Majority Leader McConnell. “Everybody won very large majorities. I'm sorry that Matt came up short but he had a good four years and I think all indications are, barring some dramatic reversal on recanvass, that we'll have a different governor in three weeks.”

The event at North American Stainless appeared like a victory lap. Employees lined the line at the nation's largest stainless steel manufacturer.

It was a hero’s welcome for the Senate Majority Leader who pushed for passing a trade treaty with Spain that saved the company from double taxation to the tune of $35M.



It was official business that felt like a campaign stop, especially when Senator McConnell compared his leadership role to that of others in Congress.



"I'm the only one of the four of us that's not from New York or California”, he said to applause.



He added, “My job is to look out for Middle America.”



Afterwards we also asked him about Matt Jones who was pulled off-air last week while he considers entering the Senate Race.

Leader McConnell insisted that his campaign had nothing to do with Jones being pulled from KSR or his TV hosting job.



"The Democrats haven't had a primary yet, we'll see who the opponent is”, said McConnell. “We know which one has a lot of money.”

