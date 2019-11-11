GHENT, Ky. (AP) — Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Governor Matt Bevin "had a good four years," but said a recanvass is unlikely to change the outcome of the election.

Bevin trailed Democrat Andy Beshear by about 5,000 votes in the election. A re-canvass of votes is scheduled Thursday. While he has cited voting irregularities in the race, Bevin has not provided evidence.

McConnell was in Carroll County on Monday to tout a US-Spain treaty he helped pass that cut the taxes for the North American Stainless plant.

While there, McConnell said he's "sorry Matt came up short." He says the re-canvass is unlikely to change the election results, and that "barring a dramatic reversal on the re-canvass, we'll have a new governor in three weeks."

