Kentucky Supreme Court justice swears in via Zoom

FRANKFORT, Ky. — The Kentucky Supreme Court's newest justice was sworn in via Zoom Friday afternoon.

Robert B. Conley was joined by his fiancée, Melanie Simpson, and children, Kaitlyn and Robert, while swearing into the state's highest court. Chief Justice John D. Minton Jr. administered the oath.

Conley was elected in the November general election to serve the 7th Supreme Court District, which includes 22 counties in eastern Kentucky. He succeeds Justice Samuel T. Wright III.

"Thanks to all of those people that voted for me and helped me in any way to get to this point," he said.

Conley worked for 26 as a trial court judge in Greenup and Lewis counties. He was appointed to fill a vacancy in the 20th Judicial District in 1994 and was elected to that seat for three successive terms. In 2006, he was elected to the 20th Judicial Circuit, where he currently serves.

Prior to his work as a judge, Conley worked as an associate in the law firm of McKenzie, Woolery & Eurick PSC and then as a corporate attorney with Addington Mining/Addington Environmental Inc.

Conley will have a traditional in-person investiture ceremony in the Supreme Court Courtroom when it can be done safely. His term begins at midnight on Jan. 4, 2021.

