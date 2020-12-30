Kentucky state auditor tests positive for COVID-19 one day after receiving vaccine

Harmon said he believes he was unknowingly exposed to the virus either shortly before or after getting the vaccine Monday.

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky Auditor Mike Harmon announced both he and his wife tested positive for COVID-19 just one day after receiving the vaccine with other state officials.

Harmon said his wife tested Tuesday morning after she found out she may have been exposed to the virus. After her positive test, Harmon also got tested. Both came back positive.

"My wife and I only have mild symptoms thus far, and are taking all necessary steps to self-isolate and follow the recommendations of public health officials and the CDC," Harmon said.

Harmon said he believes he was unknowingly exposed to the virus either shortly before or after getting the vaccine with Secretary of State Michael Adams and others Monday morning.

"While the timing of my positive test comes one day after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine, I still have full faith in the vaccine itself, and the need for as many people to receive it as quickly as possible," Harmon said. "My family’s example underscores the need that we continue to advocate for our front line health workers, first responders, teachers and high-risk individuals to be vaccinated."

Gov. Andy Beshear, Kentucky Supreme Court Chief Justice John D. Minton Jr., Public Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack and Kentucky House and Senate leaders received the initial dose of the vaccine last week.

