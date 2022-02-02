'Today is one step closer to protecting our most vulnerable:' Kentucky Senate passes child welfare bill

The bill includes distinguishing between 'poverty' and 'neglect,' updating the Foster Youth Bill of Rights and providing more resources for advocacy centers.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A child welfare bill passed by the Senate would allow the state to open cases earlier when children are considered moderate risk of being removed from a home.

Senate Bill 8 (SB 8) is sponsored by Senate Majority Caucus Chair Julie Racque Adams (R-Louisville).

"Today is one step closer to protecting our most vulnerable," Adams said. "I implore the state House to give this measure the attention it deserves."

According to a recent press release, SB 8 follows a report that Kentucky has "led the nation three years in a row in rates of child abuse and neglect."

The bill would also let foster kids stay in the system longer if they wanted to.

The release states other aspects of the bill include:

Providing additional resources for Kentucky's child advocacy centers.

Expanding the Child Sexual Abuse and Exploitation Prevention Board to include all forms of child abuse and neglect.

Distinguishing between poverty and neglect.

Updating the Foster Youth Bill of Rights by allowing those aging out of foster care continued access to resources while transitioning into adult life.

Read the full proposed bill here. The House will now listen to the bill.

