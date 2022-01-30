Louisville mom calls toddler's death 'a bad dream', wants answers after cause of death released

When her son Brandon died on September 5, 2021, Brittany Evans didn't know what happened. New results from the coroners office did not ease her mind.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Branden (DeShawn) Simon was found unresponsive in an 8th Street apartment on September 5, 2021, according to Louisville Metro Police.

They took the one-year-old to Norton Children's Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

"It was horrible, the whole situation felt like a bad dream," Branden's mother Brittany Evans said. "Just won't wake up."

New autopsy results from the Jefferson County Coroner did not help wake her from the nightmare.

Branden's death was caused by acute buprenorphine intoxication, Deputy Coroner Kathy Hamilton told WHAS11 News.

Buprenorphine is a prescription drug used to treat addiction. It's used as a replacement for opioids and other addictive drugs.

The coroner was unable to determine if Branden's death was an accident.

At the time, Evans had custody of Branden and his two brothers. However, she told WHAS11 News, she left the children with their father for two weeks while she was incarcerated for an unrelated crime.

Evans said the children's father now has full custody of their two additional sons.

"We're not saying he did it, we don't know who did it," added Evans' mother Netta Bumphus. "Words can't even express how I feel."

Metro Police are currently investigating the death.

"Whoever did this to my child," Brittany Evans said. "I would like to see them pay."

