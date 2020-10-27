Jefferson County races could impact Republican majority in Kentucky House

Republicans currently hold a supermajority, making it difficult for the minority party to slow their agenda.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Republicans currently hold 62 seats to the Democrats' 38 in the Kentucky House, creating a supermajority that allows almost no chance for the minority party to slow their agenda.

Three local Kentucky House races, though, could have major implications for how large the Republican majority will be.

State Rep. Jason Nemes has found himself in a heated race against Margaret Plattner for a 33rd District seat that includes eastern Jefferson County and a sliver of Oldham County.

Jerry Miller also faces challenger Jeff Grammer in the 36th District seat which, like the 33rd, includes eastern Jefferson County and a portion of Oldham.

Democrat Maria Sorolis is also trying to hold on to her 48th District seat against Ken Flemming, the Republican she unseated by 326 votes two years ago.

A changing map leaves democrats optimistic.

"Traditionally, over the years, it has been a Republican stronghold," Democratic strategist David Tandy said. "However you're seeing with of demographics and the way people are moving new construction is happening out in the area and the folks that it's bringing a lot of new folks to the area I think definitely those races are in play."

Still, the former Metro Council president is realistic, saying the numbers could be a wash. Republicans like Tres Watson are more optimistic, saying those seats may not be the only key, considering a number of contested seats outside of the metro area.

"I think the best case scenario for Democrats is breaking even, maybe only losing 3 seats," Watson. "I think the Republicans could add as many as seven seats to the supermajority."

Early voting continues across the state, with polling locations open every weekday and Saturday leading up to Nov. 3. For more information on voting, visit our Voter Guide.

