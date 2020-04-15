FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky lawmakers have until midnight to complete their work on the last day of the General Assembly. Today, they are looking to override five budget vetoes, and planning to get some agencies more involved in getting people back to work.

Governor Andy Beshear suggested lobbyists are behind the calls to reopen the state, accusing lawmakers of listening to people driven by dollars.

"Do you trust the governor, lead by the Department of Public Health and all of our medical officials, or do you trust the legislature and lobbyists who are talking to them each day based on monetary interests that are out there," Beshear said during his news conference.

Rep. Jason Nemes (R) from Middletown was voting remotely on the capitol campus again today, like he was Tuesday when all of this began.

He has openly praised Beshear for his steps in combating COVID-19 and said he is hoping there's an excuse for what was said.

"The comments from the governor yesterday where very personal. They were unfounded and highly unfair explosive," Nemes said. "We have worked very hard not to be political. No legislator has taken a shot at the governor, rightly, so his comments yesterday were off the mark and very personal."

As the House voted to override budget vetoes, Democrats accused Republicans of trying to tie the Governor's hands at an unprecedented time. Republicans claim their budget was more flexible than any in history., and that they are keeping their check on powers.

One Senate bill is being amended with wording to allow more agencies involvement in reopening some businesses that require licenses.

Senate Minority Leader Morgan McGarvey (D) of Louisville did not hear the governor's comments about lawmakers, but said he thinks there was miscommunication. He said he believes SB 136 should be considered, but looked at critically.

"I think Senate Bill 136 is a good thing in principle," McGarvey said "We need to be talking about getting businesses back open when it's safe but it ignores the fact that those conversations are already happening."

WHAS11 has reached out to the governor's office for comment but has not heard back. This will be updated if he does respond.

RELATED: Kentucky lawmakers take up more overrides of Beshear vetoes

RELATED: Kentucky lawmakers override veto of voter ID measure

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.