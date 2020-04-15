FRANKFORT, Ky. — Republican lawmakers in Kentucky have started pushing aside the Democratic governor's line-item vetoes of state spending bills. The action came on the final day of Kentucky's pandemic-shortened legislative session.

The GOP-led House voted Wednesday to override selective vetoes that Gov. Andy Beshear made to the one-year executive branch budget bill. The House followed up by overriding his line-item vetoes of other budget and revenue bills. Those measures went to the GOP-dominated Senate, which was expected to take up the overrides later in the day.

Wednesday was the 53rd day of the session that was scheduled to last 60 days.

RELATED: Kentucky lawmakers override veto of voter ID measure

RELATED: Lawmakers send crime victims' rights proposal to ballot

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.