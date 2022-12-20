Kentucky Democrat Wheatley announces secretary of state run

The Republican incumbent, Michael Adams, has already announced he will seek a second term as secretary of state.

COVINGTON, Ky. — Kentucky Democratic state Rep. Buddy Wheatley has announced that he will run for secretary of state next year.

According to a news release, Wheatley revealed his candidacy Tuesday in his hometown at the Covington Firefighters Union Hall in northern Kentucky.

Wheatley is a two-term lawmaker who narrowly lost his reelection last month. He is a retired fire chief.

Wheatley is calling for more polling places, longer voting hours, an extension of early voting from three days to two weeks, allowing independents and other registered voters to participate in primary elections and the elimination of a straight-ticket voting option to pick all candidates from a single party with one ballot mark.

