Beshear outlines major changes coming to Kentucky's juvenile justice center

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Gov. Andy Beshear defined a new system where the Department of Justice (DJJ) will operate three high-security detention centers for male juveniles.

Officials say this will be for juveniles aged 14 or older who have been charged with offenses that show a "higher potential for violent, disruptive behavior."

"The current juvenile justice system has been in place for over 20 years, and it has not evolved to fit the needs of today’s at-risk youth and adequately respond to increased youth violence and involvement in gangs,” Beshear said.

A spokesperson for the governor's communications office says last week Beshear said that the current model system is "outdated" and has "hindered" the DJJ from being able to solidify the safety of youth and staff.

“A new detention classification system will allow DJJ and the commonwealth to better enhance public safety while ensuring that Kentucky’s youth have the tools and opportunities for a successful second chance,” Beshear said.

On Thursday, Beshear outlined specifics for the three facilities including their proximity to highways, the number of detention center beds available and how each facility was selected based on the current charges of the youth population.

Officials say boys aged 14 or older who have been charged with a Capital, Class A, B, or C felony will soon be housed at the dentation centers in Adair, Fayette or Warren counties.

Officials added that boys 14 years old or younger or who have been charged with a Class D felony or lesser offense will soon be housed inside the regional center in Lyndon -- along with facilities in Boyd, Breathitt and McCracken counties.

A spokesperson for the governor's communications office says boys aged 14 or older charged with a Class D felony involving violence could be assigned to a high-security facility.

If they are 14 years old or younger with lesser offenses and engage in violent or disruptive behavior they could also be relocated to a high-security facility.

Beshear noted that the department would need to hire additional staff/expand training requirements, as well as upgrade DJJ policies to provide staff with protective equipment to "adequately respond when the offenders start a riot or assault staff or one another."

Officials say the change is targeted to happen in January 2023.

