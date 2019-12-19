LOUISVILLE, Ky. — In a year-end interview, Kentucky Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles insists that he’s focused on his next four years and not the role some in his party have suggested.

The Republican, Quarles, has been mentioned in political circles as a potential 2023 candidate for Kentucky Governor. When asked, he would only say, “I told the farming community that I 'm going to give you 8 years. I want to give you two terms of stability at the Kentucky Department of Agriculture. That's something that they were wanting at the time, so I am focused on what I consider my dream job is to be the Commissioner of Agriculture.”

Commissioner Quarles said he looks forward to working with newly elected Governor, Democrat, Andy Beshear who was sworn-in on December 10th.

Also during the interview, Commissioner Quarles said millennials were entering the ag industry in Kentucky due to the legalization of industrial hemp and he also commented on the USMCA trade deal and his relationship with President Donald Trump.

You can watch the full interview, below:

