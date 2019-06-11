LOUISVILLE, Ky. — (WHAS11)-Incumbent Ryan Quarles wins Kentucky’s Commissioner of Agriculture against Farmer and Hemp Businessman Bill Polyniak.

Quarles has been Kentucky’s Ag. Commissioner since 2015. Under his leadership, the Kentucky Department of Agriculture (KDA) has started several new programs, including initiatives to combat hunger and connect Kentucky farmers to new markets. Quarles is known for his support of the expansion of Kentucky’s diverse agricultural portfolio to include industrial hemp, kenaf, and hops.

