ACLU of Kentucky spokesperson said House Bill 63 will have 'devastating consequences' on students

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Kentucky governor signed House Bill 63 into law, which would add police back into Kentucky schools.

Student Resource Officers (SRO) are already required under state law to be inside school buildings, but the bill aims to make sure the SRO requirement doesn't become an unfunded mandate.

American Civil Liberties Union of Kentucky spokesperson Samuel Crankshaw said while HB63 may be well-intentioned, the evidence shows this will have "devastating consequences on Kentucky students."

"When police enter schools, they do what they are trained to do: detain, handcuff, and arrest. The presence of police in schools disproportionately pushes children of color and children with disabilities into the criminal legal system," said Crankshaw.

Gov. Andy Beshear also signed into law a bill addressing the nursing shortage in Kentucky, and said he would take executive action to pass medical marijuana legislation.

