Less than 1% of Kentucky ballots had errors, can be cured

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Election results in the state of Kentucky are still unofficial and still being updated throughout the day, as voters have until 5 p.m. to cure their ballots if there is an error.

While numbers might not be official yet, Secretary of State Michael Adams provided an update on how voting went throughout the Commonwealth. Less than 1% of absentee ballots had an error, meaning around 3,000 ballots had errors as of Election Day. Of those 3,000 ballots, Adams said around half have been cured.

That percentage is a significant cutdown from the some 30,000 ballots that had to be tossed due to error during this year's primary.

"It's a mix of having a better info campaign out there, but candidates did too...candidates showing supporters how to do an absentee ballot correctly so it would count," Adams said.

In Kentucky, there were 420 complaints during the general election cycle. While claims of fraud have grabbed the nation's attention, Adams said he believes local claims are mostly unsubstantiated.

"Ultimately, I don't think were going to find a whole lot that would suggest in any way anything other than an honest election," Adams said. "I feel like Kentuckians of both sides feel their voices were heard and we had a fair and honest election."

Attorney General Daniel Cameron's office said there are currently 35 open investigations into claims of fraud. The office has a website to showcase complaints county by county. In the WHAS11 coverage area, Jefferson County reported the most complaints before, during and after the election.

