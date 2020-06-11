Senate Majority Leader McConnell staying silent on President Trump's claims of election fraud

McConnell left a news conference in Frankfort saying his tweet was his only response were getting about Trump's claims of election fraud.

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Appearing frustrated by a barrage of questions, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell left a news conference in Frankfort Friday saying his tweet was all the response people were getting on President Trump's claims of election fraud.

McConnell came to Frankfort to brag on the GOP's big wins on Tuesday night, a "red wave" that washed across the Bluegrass but he quickly appeared frustrated as he was peppered by questions regarding the Trump's claims of fraud and an effort to steal the election.

"I know it's reasonable for you to ask but I get to decide what I say," said McConnell. "I told you, I have sent out what I want to say today about this situation in the tweet that you all have."

WHAS11's Political Editor Chris Williams had an exchange with the Senate Majority Leader about Trump's claim and the arguably second most powerful person in the country was having none of it.

"I have talked about it I put out a tweet this morning that covers my thoughts about the national situation if that's what you were about to ask," McConnell said in response to a question about the GOP's division on Trump's claims.

The tweet in reference is one made by McConnell earlier Friday morning.

Here’s how this must work in our great country: Every legal vote should be counted. Any illegally-submitted ballots must not. All sides must get to observe the process. And the courts are here to apply the laws & resolve disputes.



That's how Americans' votes decide the result. — Leader McConnell (@senatemajldr) November 6, 2020

Since McConnell wouldn't budge on answering the question, he then spoke when asked about his relationship with former Vice President Joe Biden and if he thinks if he could work with him should he be elected.

"Well I'm not going to answer a hypothetical about what it might look like I'm not certain [if] I'm the Majority Leader yet as you all may have noticed," said McConnel. "That will be determined in Georgia on Jan. 6."

"I think what I said in the tweet this morning".... @senatemajldr Mitch McConnell response to the first question at his news conference today: What does he think about @realDonaldTrump comments about efforts to steal the election? @WHAS11 pic.twitter.com/DQDyeqTeq6 — Chris Williams (@chriswnews) November 6, 2020

As others continued to ask about the President, Leader McConnell walked out while Kentucky House Speaker David Osborne and Kentucky state Senate President Robert Stivers answered questions about state elections.



A smile stretched across the leaders' face when I asked him about the changes to the election and whether any of them should stick around after the pandemic is over.

He says it's up to state lawmakers to make any changes permanent but he did smile when he said, "it seems to me that the election turned out just fine."

