Almost 82,000 Kentucky voters took advantage of first day of early voting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — With early voting now underway, multiple locations have opened up across the Metro to allow registered voters to cast their ballot in this year's midterm election.
Secretary of State Michael Adams posted on Twitter that 81,961 Kentucky voters took advantage of the first day of early voting.
Out of the almost 82,000 people, Adams says that 39,349 voters were Republican, 37,640 voters were Democrat and 4,972 voters were Independent.
He added that early voting doesn't help a party, it just helps the state's voters.
So if you haven't already, you still have until Saturday, Nov. 5 to come out and cast your early vote. Some polling centers are open as early as 8 a.m.
The locations where you can vote early are:
Of course, you can vote in-person on Election Day, Nov. 8
